Woman in custody after wild chase in Minden

A Gardnerville Ranchos woman is accused of assault and attempting to elude a peace officer during a wild pursuit on Highway 88 near the Maverik on Sunday night.

Jamielynn Louise Rose, 37, is scheduled to appear in East Fork Justice Court on Wednesday in connection with the charges.

Deputies were investigating a burglary in the East Valley. A witness gave the a description of a tan GMC and a partial license plate number.

At 6:16 p.m., a deputy reported spotting a vehicle that matched the description northbound on Highway 88 near the roundabout.

As the deputy was pulling around the GMC pulled into the Maverik parking lot and the deputy activated his emergency lights.

A man got out of the pickup and walked away. As the deputy approached the driver, she sped off, turning back out onto 88, and driving south in the northbound lanes.

Recommended Stories For You

The deputy went after her and she pulled around a building south of the Maverik. The deputy said that as he rounded the corner behind the building he saw Rose driving towards him.

She struck the left front of his patrol vehicle on her way past and onto County Road.

The deputy lost her, but then noticed smoke coming from Carval Court, where the GMC had hit a fence. He parked behind her, to prevent her from leaving and took her into custody.

In the pickup, the deputy allegedly found 10 pounds of marijuana a handgun and someone else's prescription medication.