Woman imprisoned in elder abuse up for parole

A woman sentenced for neglecting her 93-year-od grandmother to death could be eligible for parole in 2019.

Jamie Lummus, 43, is scheduled to go before the state parole board on Jan. 10.

Lummus was sentenced to 28-72 months in prison in September 2016.

Crime scene investigators described the home Lummus shared with her grandmother as horrific.

Lummus said she had been taking increasing amount of pain medication at the time her grandmother's death and it caused her memory to lapse.

■ A former Lake Tahoe woman, who was sentenced to 2-6 years in prison in 2017 for insurance and mortgage fraud, could be paroled in January.

Karen Rae Chapon, 49, was sentenced in April 2017 after she admitted submitting travel insurance claims using two forged death certificates, receiving nearly $200,000 from insurance companies and loan institutions.

The former owner of Tahoe Weddings and Events in Zephyr Cove was ordered to pay $13,000 to her victims on her release.

■ A South Lake Tahoe resident convicted in a number of car and other burglaries in lower Kingsbury Grade is scheduled to be paroled after his request was granted in October.

Peter Quillian, 26, was sentenced to 16-72 months in prison in September 2017 for burglary.

Quillian's attorney claimed he had been using drugs since he was 11 years old and that he was breaking into cars to fund his drug and gambling addictions.