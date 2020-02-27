Woman has hefty restitution in Ridge Tahoe embezzlement

A Stateline woman who admitted Monday to a count of embezzlement could be ordered to pay up to $28,453 in restitution at her sentencing.

Salvaicion A. Medina, 68 appeared in Douglas County District Court where she pleaded guilty to a felony.

The charge carries a maximum sentence of up to 10 years in prison and a fine.

Under an agreement with the prosecution, Medina will have to bring $5,000 to pay at her sentencing on June 1. If she does that prosecutors will recommend probation.

Medina allegedly took the money from a safe between July 24 and Sept. 9, 2019.

She was in charge of accounting for the money going in and out of the safe at the Ridge Tahoe.

The issue was uncovered in an audit where there was supposed to be $10,000 in the safe, but there was only $1,885.

Medina was the second woman to plead guilty to embezzlement on Monday.

■ A Topaz Ranch Estates woman faces up to five years in prison after she admitted to taking more than $12,000 from the Minden Maverik.

Jean Marie Lindner, 25, took the money between March 30 and Sept. 15, 2019, according to court documents.

Under a plea agreement, Lindner must pay restitution to the store after she failed to deposit the money.

Prosecutors will recommend a suspended 1-3 year prison term at Lindner’s April 20 sentencing.

■ A Gardnerville Ranchos man admitted Tuesday to taking his grandparents’ pickup back in 2018.

Brandon David Larmee, 32, appeared in Douglas County District Court where he admitted to a count of theft.

He allegedly took the pickup in April 2018 and didn’t return it. The theft charge carries a 1-5-year prison sentence, but prosecutors have agreed to recommend probation at Larmee’s April 21 sentencing date. He must make at least $25,000 in restitution.