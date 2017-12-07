Woman granted probation to address drug problem

A South Lake Tahoe woman was granted probation in District Judge Tod Young's court on Tuesday and the opportunity to address her substance abuse.

Brandi L. Day, 42, told the court she had been using LSD every day since she was 14. She stopped using for a while and said she took it once when she was 32. Day was arrested in September on charges of possession of a controlled substance, possession of a hypodermic needle and possession of drug paraphernalia.

In court, Young expressed concern for Day's survival.

"I would be shocked if she was alive in five years," he said. "That's why I am thinking of giving her prison time to keep her alive."

Young ended up following the recommended sentence, giving her a 48-month prison term suspended for five years. Young ordered her to enter a substance abuse program for the entire time of her probation and a mental health program.

Day was initially arrested on Sept. 10 when officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle with suspended registration on westbound Highway 50. Officers made contact with the driver and passenger, Day. They noticed both subjects had track marks on their arms and both admitted to using heroin at around 6 a.m. that morning. Both also admitted to being frequent methamphetamine and heroin users.

In a search of the car, officers found a hypodermic needle belonging to Day and small plastic bags with residue of methamphetamine in her purse.

Day's attorney Maria Pence told the court that Day had been clean for years until she experienced health issues, the death of some family members and lost custody of two of her children. She said Day is ready to change her life and has the support of family members. Pence assured the court that probation would give Day the opportunity to address her substance abuse and mental health problems.

A Carson City man admitted to the charge of attempted diversion of funds, a gross misdemeanor, and is facing up to a year in jail.

Jeremy D. Spears, 43, was arrested two years ago for allegedly providing a false invoice to a victim for a garage door installation and cashing the check.

According to police reports, Spears gave the victims an invoice for $2,087.50 for the installation of a garage door. Spears never installed the garage door and instead cashed a personal check for the amount. Reports show Spears does not have a Nevada contractors license. He was arrested on charges of contracting without a license, unlawful acts, omissions or negligence and diversion of construction funds.

His sentencing hearing is scheduled for Jan. 16.