Woman gets probation in heroin sale

A Gardnerville woman received a suspended 16-48-month sentence for selling heroin on Tuesday.

Lindsey A. Rix, 27, admitted to the charge in January after her Dec. 19 arrest.

She was charged as the result of an Aug. 14 drug deal.

Rix was ordered to undergo inpatient treatment for her heroin addiction and participate in Western Regional Drug Court.

A Santa Rosa, Calif., man received a suspended 14-48-month prison sentence for possession of a controlled substance on Tuesday.

Andrew J. Craghead, 29, was ordered Tuesday to participate in a drug court program in Sonoma County or return to court.

Craghead was arrested at Lake Tahoe on April 29, 2018, after he was pulled over with 37 unopened bottles of stolen liquor his passenger had placed in his vehicle.

Craghead admitted he drove Matthew Moore, 29, away from the South Lake Tahoe Safeway with the bottles.

District Judge Tod Young pointed out to Craghead that even though he didn't steal the liquor, he knew it was stolen.

■ A 78-year-old man who was wandering the halls of the historic Douglas County Courthouse on Thursday was taken into custody after he started swinging at deputies.

The Johnson Lane resident was staring at walls and wouldn't answer questions. When a deputy tried to escort him out of the building he started swinging at them. When deputies handcuffed him he kicked one of them. He was released so he could seek treatment, but ordered to return to jail when he got out of the hospital.

■ Five girls were taken into custody at Douglas High School on Thursday morning for consuming alcohol.

The girls were arrested by School Resource Office John Meyer at just before 8 a.m.

The oldest girl was 16 years old. Also arrested were a 15-year-old and three 14-year-olds.

■ A sentencing hearing was delayed two weeks on Tuesday after a defendant swore he left paperwork he was required to bring in a taxi.

Christopher S. Mendonca, 23, faces 12-72 months in prison after he admitted in January to sale of a controlled substance.

Mendonca is scheduled to return for sentencing March 19.

■ A South Lake Tahoe man who admitted to drug trafficking last month is in custody for allegedly violating his bail conditions.

Shawn G. Stenzel, 28, was arrested 5 p.m. Tuesday for an alleged alternative sentencing violation.

Stenzel was one of eight people arrested in connection with a Lake Tahoe drug ring. He entered a guilty plea to the trafficking charge in exchange for a recommendation by prosecutors that he would serve a 12-30 month sentence. The maximum sentence in the case would be 1-6 years.