Woman gets prison in laser theft

Thompson



A California woman received 19-48 months in prison Monday on a felony count of theft.

Leslie Renee Thompson, 39, admitted in April she took a $980 surveying laser from a north Carson Valley vehicle on Dec. 10-11, 2019. On Monday her attorney said that she did pawn the laser for $85, but that her former boyfriend actually took it and gave it to her to pawn because he didn’t have identification.

Thompson was arrested on a warrant in Lewiston, Idaho, where her accomplice is facing trial.

A warrant was issued for Thompson’s arrest after she missed her June 27 sentencing date. She previously delayed her sentencing on June 1 because there were documents she said she needed for the sentencing.

Prosecutor Chelsea Mazza said investigators discovered that Thompson had pawned 63 separate items in 21 cities across the United States.

She also has an active warrant out of Idaho where she may be facing a jury trial.

Thompson was ordered to pay $1,230 in restitution to the victims once she’s released from prison, along with $3,603 in extradition costs.

■ A Carson City man, who tried to elude deputies on May 2, admitted Monday to a felony.

Clayton James Enox, 18, faces up to six years in prison and a $5,000 fine at his Aug. 31 sentencing.

Enox was driving an 1999 Oldsmobile through the Gardnerville Ranchos when a deputy attempted to pull him over near Waterloo and Centerville lanes.

Enox drove at speeds of up to 65 mph driving along Riverview, continuing after losing the front tire.

Prosecutor Chelsea Mazza said Enox cut through the parking lot of the Riverview 7-Eleven where pedestrians and vehicles were parked before continuing southbound on 395. After losing a second tire, deputies had to use a pursuit intervention technique to stop the vehicle near the top of Jake’s Hill.

Enox was on juvenile probation in Carson City at the time of the incident, which was revoked.

Defense attorney Richard Davies said Enox has a drug problem and sought his release to participate in an outpatient program.

“He is a very young man who jumped into the deep end of the pool,” Davies said.

■ A 50-year-old Gardnerville Ranchos man admitted to discharging a firearm on May 28.

Jeffrey Ray Salie, 50, faces up to 364 days in jail at his sentencing on July 27.

According to court documents, he reportedly came home drunk and was escorted to his room where he fired a handgun through the ceiling. He had a .27 blood alcohol content. Salie was released on his own recognizance on Monday after denying he’d violated bail conditions by using cannabis.