Woman gets maximum in toddler’s rape

A Los Angeles woman will spend the rest of her life in prison for bringing her 3-year-old daughter to Douglas County to be raped on video.

Umi Hongo, 24, admitted she was "a monster, a criminal" during a rambling statement at her sentencing on Monday.

"I understand what I did was wrong and will follow my daughter her whole life," she said. "I was not thinking about her. I was thinking about myself."

According to District Attorney Mark Jackson, Hongo took the bus from Los Angeles to Reno where she was picked up by Ciro Camacho III and brought to his Indian Hills home.

On April 13, 2017, Camacho recorded himself having sex with the toddler while Hongo watched.

Calling the crime unspeakable and unconscionable, Jackson said that Hongo had met Camacho in art school in Los Angeles in 2015.

Two years later, she began corresponding with Camacho.

"We know from the evidence that the defendant made four videos of herself engaging in sexual conduct with her daughter," Jackson said. "The videos were sent by the defendant so Camacho would invite her to Nevada."

In February, Hongo admitted to two counts of sexual assault on a child under the age of 14 and one count of child pornography.

Hongo said Monday Camacho was the second man she'd allowed to have sex with the toddler.

Nevada law requires a sentence of 35 years to life for each sexual assault charge and 10 years to life for the pornography charge.

Defense attorney Mathew Work asked the judge to consider running the three sentences at the same time, but District Judge Tod Young said Hongo deserved the maximum.

"You called yourself a monster," Young said. "You were a monster disguised as a mother."

He said the evidence indicated that Hongo planned the crime.

"You essentially gave your baby to him to rape," he said. "You sexualized your own baby and you need to be punished for giving your child over to rape."

In addition to the sentence, Young ordered Hongo to pay a $100,000 fine and to return to court should she ever be released from prison to make arrangements to start paying the fine and fees associated with the case.

She was given credit for 386 days in custody.

Hongo and Camacho were indicted by the Douglas County Grand Jury. Camacho pleaded guilty and was sentenced in September 2018 to three life sentences. He is eligible for parole after 55 years in prison. He was also fined $100,000.