Woman faces trafficking charge after traffic stop

A Yerington woman was taken into custody accused of trafficking in methamphetamine on Sunday night.

Hillary M. Pomeroy, 37, appeared in East Fork Justice Court on Monday where her bail was reduced to $20,000. Attorney Kris Brown was appointed to represent her.

Pomeroy was pulled over near Waterloo Lane after deputies saw her white Nissan northbound on Highway 395 near Industrial Way.

The vehicle was weaving in the lane and didn't have license plates.

Pomeroy told deputies she'd just purchased the vehicle.

She was given a field sobriety test and was taken into custody for allegedly driving under the influence of drugs.

Recommended Stories For You

According to court documents, deputies found what appeared to be a crushed bag of methamphetamine where she was standing while waiting for a drug dog to sniff her vehicle.

After she was taken into custody, a search allegedly discovered a bag of heroin around her neck and more methamphetamine.

Deputies said they also found a bag of psilocybin mushrooms inside the vehicle and slightly more than an ounce of marijuana. Up to an ounce of marijuana is legal to possess in Nevada.

She was scheduled to appear in East Fork Justice Court on Wednesday.

■ A report that someone had been forced into a vehicle in Dresslerville resulted in two arrests on Saturday afternoon.

Deputies located the vehicle at Centerville and Highway 88 and contacted the occupants.

Cody J. Plummer, 24, of South Lake Tahoe was in the back seat and was the person reported to have been kidnapped.

He said he was just getting a ride home. A search of his person revealed a loaded hypodermic and he was taken into custody for possession of a controlled substance.

Also in the vehicle was La Rae Fuller, 22, of South Lake Tahoe. Fuller was taken into custody on a Tahoe Township Justice Court warrant. A search revealed baggies of alleged methamphetamine in her purse.