Woman faces theft charges in burglaries

A Fairfield, Calif., woman is in Douglas County custody multiple theft charges.

Briana T. Williams, 23, was arrested on a Tahoe Township Justice Court warrant issued in April.

She faces two counts of burglary, one count of theft and one count of possession of a credit card without consent.

South Lake Tahoe Police said Williams was arrested in April after a rash of smash-and-grab car burglaries at gyms.

The first burglary occurred April 10 when someone smashed a car window and stole a purse, followed a half hour later by a similar incident.

On April 11, police started receiving calls around 6 a.m. for similar car burglaries at Gym Love and Sierra Athletic Club.

A vehicle description and information from credit card companies led officers to the Safeway and the CVS Pharmacy.

An officer found a vehicle matching the description just as Williams and Kiasi Luboviski, 23, were walking out.

According to South Lake Tahoe, the two women were tied to a half-dozen vehicle burglaries in 13 hours.

Officers seized $1,500 in cash, five cell phones, a laptop, numerous gift and credit cards and personal effects from their vehicle.