Woman faces prison in drug felony

A Carson City woman faces a mandatory prison sentence after she admitted to charges of drug trafficking and failure to stop at the scene of a crash, that injured a deputy.

Kimberly Maddox entered guilty pleas to the two charges on Tuesday.

Under a plea agreement, prosecutors won’t seek more than 10 years imprisonment on each of the two felonies.

As a result of Maddox’ plea, two trials on the charges have been vacated.

Maddox was arrested June 21, 2019, at the Mica Chevron after a drug dog detected more than an ounce of methamphetamine and 3.4 grams of heroin. She was released and then on Aug. 30, 2019, she was spotted in a white BMW making what appeared to be a drug transaction in Indian Hills.

According to court documents, a deputy tried to remove her from the BMW and she started it and drove off as he was trying to get the ignition or step on the brake. Maddox kept driving, striking two cars parked along the street before shaking the deputy.

She was arrested on multiple warrants on Nov. 7, 2019, and has been in custody ever since.

Several other charges will be dismissed as a result of the negotiations. She faces sentencing on June 9.

■ A man, who was found using a drill to try and break into a safe in a Carson Valley home just before Christmas 2017, said he didn’t remember how he came to be there.

Dylan Matthew Pettigrew, 44, was sentenced to 18-45 months in prison, to be served consecutively with a 10-year prison sentence for burglary he received in Carson City in October 2019.

Defense attorney John Malone said Pettigrew didn’t start committing crimes until he was 38. He had a substantial alcohol issue, that involved drinking a bottle of vodka a day and regularly using methamphetamine.

Prosecutor Chelsea Mazza said the victim found his property strewn around his land when he surprised Pettigrew in his home. Pettigrew ran off and was the subject of a search of the fields between Muller and Mottsville lanes in below-freezing weather.

She said he had four prior felonies, all of which were burglaries, and also some felonies in Florida. He was convicted in El Dorado County of burglary.

■ A man who said he missed court because he was sentenced to prison admitted Monday to pushing a sheriff’s deputy during a Jan. 21, 2017, altercation.

Michael Hutchinson, 26, is scheduled to be sentenced on a gross misdemeanor on May 4.

He faces up to 364 days in jail.

■ A man who smacked his girlfriend’s 6-year-old grandson’s face so hard his mother called medics, received a suspended 364-day sentence.

Peyton Bloxton, 59, was ordered not to have contact with the child or his family in connection with the incident that occurred. He said the family has moved to Texas.

■ A Dayton man received a $1,000 fine after he admitted to one count of gross misdemeanor conspiracy in connection with a Sept. 9, 2019, theft from the Gardnerville Walmart.

Jesus F. Martinez, 37, took a soundbar from the store during a raid involving a trio of men, who also took several car batteries.