Woman faces parole board in rape case

A former Indian Hills woman who admitted raping a 14-year-old girl is scheduled to go before the Nevada Parole Board in March.

Julie Fry, 44, was sentenced to 10 years to life in prison in October 2009 after pleading guilty to a count of sexual assault.

Fry is being held at the Florence McClure Women's Correctional Center. Her parole haring is scheduled for March 21.

Fry and her co-defendant Donald Reynolds, 52, plied the girl with alcohol. Should she be paroled she must register as a sex offender and is subject to lifetime supervision.

According to reports at the time, Fry was at a Carson City party where she was overheard bragging about the incident, which occurred in April or May of 2009. A guest at the party alerted authorities. The couple was extradited from Salt Lake City.

Reynolds pleaded guilty to a count of attempted sexual assault and was sentenced to 2-8 years in prison. He was paroled in 2011, according to the Nevada Department of Corrections. He is registered as a sex offender in Clark County.