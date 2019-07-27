Woman faces new charge after callers reveal true identity

Bail will stand for a woman whose true identity wasn’t revealed until her photo appeared with news stories reporting her arrest.

Calaveras County resident Riki Eltingham, 41, appeared in East Fork Justice Court on Wednesday where an Aug. 9 preliminary hearing was set in her case. She is being held in lieu of $57,000.

Prosecutor Chelsea Mazza said an additional felony of obtaining the personal information of another person will be added to Eltingham’s charges of possession of a stolen vehicle and stolen property.

Mazza said Eltingham has warrants for failing to appear in court and may have cut off an ankle monitor to avoid capture.

Her bail will stand at $57,000. Eltingham told East Fork Justice of the Peace Steve McMorris her married name was Eltingham and that she was going by Scibelli now.

She’d originally given deputies the name Paula Leavitt, 40, and when her photo and that name hit the media, people called the sheriff’s office to point out her actual name.

Her photograph appears with a story in mymotherlode.com about a burglary case in Calaveras County under the name Eltringham of Copperopolis. According to the web site, she and Stritenberger, whom she was arrested with on Sunday near the power dam, were arrested in February after Calaveras authorities linked the couple to a burglary. The dateline on the story was Douglas Flat, Calif.

Stritenberger also appeared in East Fork Justice Court on Wednesday and a July 31 hearing date was set.

He is being held on two holds from California.

■ Bail was increased to $25,000 for a man accused of breaking into an Indian Hills home and threatening the resident with a tactical tomahawk.

Gary Allen Dillishaw appeared in East Fork Justice Court on Wednesday.

Dillishaw is scheduled to appear at an Aug. 2 preliminary hearing with his attorney Melissa Rosenthal.

Prosecutor Chelsea Mazza argued that Dillishaw has a record that includes trying to run over someone with a car.

Rosenthal argued that he’d been in custody for three weeks in lieu of $13,000 without making bail.

Justice of the Peace Steve McMorris, sitting in for East Fork Justice of the Peace Cassandra Jones, made Dillishaw’s bail bondable.

■ A California man admitted to a theft charge and waived extradition to California.

Patrick Daniel Walsh was sentenced to 10 days in jail after he admitted taking a power drill on Wednesday.

He has a hold out of Bishop, Calif., on charges of theft and possession of a controlled substance.

Authorities there were given 10 days to extradite him.