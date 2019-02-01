Woman faces life in toddler’s rape

Plea negotiations are under way in the case of a Los Angeles woman who was indicted by the Douglas County grand jury on multiple counts of sexual assault involving a 3-year-old girl.

Umi Hongo, 24, appeared in Douglas County District Court on Tuesday with attorney Mathew Work.

District Attorney Mark Jackson said they were working on a guilty plea that would be similar to that of Hongo's co-defendant.

Ciro Camacho III, 34, received three consecutive life sentences for sexual assault and child pornography after he recorded the assault on his cell phone. He was also fined $200,000.

Hongo was indicted on four counts of principal to sexual assault of a child under 14 years old and a count of child pornography.

Hongo has yet to be arraigned in the case, an issue Young raised on Tuesday.

Judge Tod Young told the attorneys if they weren't ready on Feb. 19, he would set the case for trial.

Camacho and Hongo were indicted in August 2017, and he was sentenced in September. Hongo has been back in Douglas County custody since late October.

A Gardnerville Ranchos man accused of lewdness with a minor has been ordered to undergo another competency evaluation.

Jayson Kagan, 19, has been in custody since March 1, 2018, when he was first arrested.

On Tuesday, defense attorney Brian Filter asked that experts be appointed to examine Kagan, whom he believes is unable to aid in his defense.

Filter argued that an expert he's consulted with thinks that Kagan is giving doctors at Lakes Crossing in Sparks answers by rote instead of out of understanding.

"I don't think he truly understands the situation," Filter said. "I don't thing he can participate in his defense for a number of reasons."

Filter said that Kagan's current medication makes him docile to the point where he falls into unconsciousness.

Young agreed to send Kagan back to Lakes Crossing, after instructing Filter to have his expert contact the doctors there to inform them of his concerns.

A former Carson Valley resident is denying two counts of lewdness with a child under the age of 14.

Hugh P. Talmon of Las Vegas appeared in district court on Tuesday.

Defense attorney Kris Brown said Talmon, 51, is facing felony charges in Las Vegas, where Talmon is under house arrest. A jury trial in that case is set for May.

Young set a March 12 review hearing in the Douglas case.