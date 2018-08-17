Woman faces felony theft charges

A former Gardnerville woman is facing felony theft charges after she was accused of gambling money belonging to her mother.

Sheri Hines, 49, was arrested on charges of theft from an older person, one count of embezzlement of an older person, and one count of exploitation of an older person, all category "B" felonies. The acts were allegedly committed between January 2017 and June 2017, according to an investigation conducted by the Nevada Attorney General's Office.

She appeared in East Fork Justice Court on Friday, where her bail was kept at $10,000.

Hines moved in to care for her mother, but relatives were concerned about where she was getting money to gamble with and advertisements for sale of her mother's property.

She was ordered to appear again in Justice Court on Wednesday.

According to the Nevada Attorney General's Office, Hines allegedly used a debit card entrusted to her for providing for the care of her mother, a person over the age of 60 years, for her personal use, and not for providing for the care and comfort of her mother. The victim of these alleged fraudulent acts suffered a loss of more than $5,000.

The State of Nevada v. Hines criminal complaint represents the seventh elder exploitation case criminally charged by the Office of the Nevada Attorney General. This case was investigated and is being prosecuted by the Office of the Nevada Attorney General's Financial Fraud Unit. A criminal complaint is merely a charging document; every defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.