Woman faces felony drug charge

A Johnson Lane resident is facing a felony drug charge in East Fork Justice Court on Wednesday after she was arrested last weekend.

Erica M. Cervantes, 42, sought release on her own recognizance on Monday. That was opposed by prosecutor Erik Levin, who asked her bail be set at $10,000 bondable.

Cervantes argued she isn’t a flight risk and promised to come to court. East Fork Justice of the Peace Cassandra Jones left bail at $3,000.

■ An Elko man said his arrest on a felony theft charge was the result of a misunderstanding.

Steven M. Pacheco, 50, was taken into custody by Elko Police on a warrant out of East Fork Justice Court.

He is accused of taking and pawning coins and jewelry worth more than $5,000 when he moved out of his relative’s house.

While he said he still had most of the items he left with in April, investigators discovered he’d allegedly pawned the more valuable items.

He is scheduled to appear on Wednesday in justice court.

■ A Lake Tahoe man was taken into custody for allegedly possession cocaine early Thursday morning.

Nicholaus J. Correa, 25, also was arrested on a failure to appear warrant out of Tahoe Township Justice Court at 1 a.m. in Stateline, according to the Douglas County Jail.

■ A Gardnerville Ranchos resident faces a probation violation hearing after he was arrested in Carson City 5 p.m. Tuesday.

Izaac Q. Holmes, 21, was sentenced in April to a suspended 12-36-month prison sentence for attempted possession of a stolen firearm.

He admitted to having the stolen pistol when he was arrested on June 8, 2018.

■ A Gardnerville woman found slumped over the steering wheel early Sunday morning in Minden was taken into custody on a felony drug charge.

Naomi L. DiMartino, 45, was contacted by deputies after reports of an unconscious woman in a Ford Focus at the Minden AM/PM.

A background check revealed she had a warrant in Carson City, which led to a search where deputies found the cocaine and brass knuckles.