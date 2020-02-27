Woman faces felonies in credit card spree

A woman faces two felonies after she was arrested for allegedly running up $275 in charges on someone else’s credit card.

Mercedes Emily Mose, 28, is scheduled to appear in East Fork Justice Court on Thursday in connection with purchasing items using a credit card the victim said she lost on Jan. 21.

According to court documents, investigators checked video from the Gardnerville Ranchos stores where the card was used and it showed Mose using the card on Jan. 23. She is represented by attorney Maria Pence.

■ A Gardnerville Ranchos man faces revocation of his probation in connection with a failure to appear charge.

Kenton Luis Duffy appeared in East Fork Justice Court on Monday after his Feb. 23 arrest.

A Gardnerville Ranchos man with a long history of drug abuse was ordered to participate in the Western Nevada Regional Drug Court after he admitted September 2019 to possession of methamphetamine.

Kenton L. Duffy, 60, received a suspended 12-32-month sentence.

Duffy didn’t want to go to drug court saying he felt transportation would be an issue.

Duffy was originally arrested June 30, 2019, at his home on an alternative sentence violation and a warrant for contempt of court.

■ A man who allegedly wheeled a cart containing $1,356 in groceries out of the Grant Walmart on Sunday.

John Allen Vela, 55, was arrested after store security contacted deputies at around 5:20 a.m.