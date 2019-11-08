Woman faces drug, battery charges after allegedly driving away from deputy

Kimberly Ann Maddox

The driver in a June 22 trafficking arrest appeared in East Fork Justice Court on Friday facing a stack of charges racked up over the last five months.

Kimberly Ann Maddox, 34, also faces a felony for battery on an officer after she drove away while a deputy was trying to pull her out of her BMW in Indian Hills on Aug. 30.

Maddox was stopped at Vista Grande and the deputy found drugs in plain view in the vehicle.

When he opened her vehicle door to take her into custody, she started the BMW and put it in gear as he tried to take control.

The car hit two unoccupied parked cars before Maddox shook the deputy loose.

Warrants were issued for her arrest and she was taken into custody in Yuba City and returned to Douglas.

Maddox is also facing a charge of battery on a person who is 60 years or older after she allegedly attacked a woman in the in Johnson Lane on July 7. Maddox was at the woman’s home to speak with her co-defendant in the June 22 case and allegedly jumped the woman and punched her in the face 5-6 times.

On Friday, attorney Kris Brown was appointed to represent Maddox. A tentative preliminary has been set for Nov. 22.

Maddox is being held in lieu of $158,000 cash bail.

According to the Nevada Department of Corrections, Maddox was sentenced to consecutive 2-5-year prison terms for felony driving under the influence in 2013. She was paroled in August 2017.

A woman who faces a felony for failing to register as a sex offender was ordered to appear back in court on Wednesday.

Angela Rose Koontz, 34, was arrested at a homeless shelter in California in June.

She was given a date to return to Nevada and check in with parole and probation, but she failed to do so and a warrant was issued for her arrest.

She was arrested on the warrant in Alameda County and transported back to Douglas to face the charge.

Koontz is on lifetime supervision for allegedly luring young girls along with her husband George Redmond. This is the third time Koontz has been accused of failing to register.