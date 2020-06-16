Woman faces battery charge in Sunday collision

A Gardnerville Ranchos woman was arrested after she allegedly rammed another vehicle being driven by her former beau on Sunday.

Kelsey Claire Potts, 28, appeared in East Fork Justice Court on Monday in connection with the incident on Purple Sage that occurred around 8 a.m.

She is facing charges of driving under the influence and battery with a deadly weapon.

According to witnesses, after striking the victim’s GMC on the passenger’s side, Potts got out of the vehicle and had to be located by deputies.

She allegedly had a .132 blood alcohol content when she was taken into custody.

Potts was released on her own recognizance under the supervision of the Department of Alternative Sentencing with a transdermal alcohol detector. She was ordered to stay away from the victim.

■ A California man arrested for driving under the influence over the weekend denied that he had a prior felony conviction.

John Wesley Whitte, 71, allegedly had an open bottle of Jack Daniels in his vehicle when he was pulled over near Centerville for failing to maintain his lane.

He appeared in East Fork Justice Court on Monday after making bail.

■ A California man who apparently thought he could use 911 for room service, got what he was looking for.

The 63-year-old man is facing a charge of abusing the emergency number after calling dispatch to ask for $50 to make a phone call after calling medics earlier that morning to take him for medical treatment so he could get a sandwich.

He told East Fork Justice of the Peace Cassandra Jones that he’d won $2,000 at a Minden casino, but didn’t have a valid photo ID so he could collect the money.

He said he would hire an attorney, but John Malone was appointed as standby counsel.