Woman denies trafficking charge

A Sept. 11 preliminary hearing has been set in the case of a Reno woman who was allegedly arrested in a vehicle with 437 grams of methamphetamine.

Arline Frances Griffin, 53, is denying felony drug charges, including trafficking in a controlled substance.

She and Darin Allan Navarro, 55, appeared in East Fork Justice Court on Wednesday.

Both remain in custody on cash or bond bail exceeding $100,000.

The couple was stopped along Highway 395 near the bottom of Jake’s Hill just after midnight on July 5.

Navarro was driving without a license and speeding up to 95 mph on the highway. A deputy took him into custody for a warrant out of Sparks.

Griffin suffered a breathing attack during the car stop and was taken to Carson Valley Medical Center. She said she’d had the coronavirus earlier and she spent the early portion of her custody under medical observation.

Deputies reported finding a large tinfoil package that contained a bulk of the methamphetamine in the center console. There were scales in the vehicle. During a search before she was booked, jail deputies allegedly found 26.1 grams of black tar heroin during a search.

Griffin is represented by attorney Brian Filter. Navarro is being represented by John Malone.

■ A Carson City man is accused of using his mother’s credit card and stealing a check she received in refinancing her house.

Matthew Joseph Cryer, 21, used the card to stay at Silver City RV Park when charges for the space were rejected.

According to court documents, Cryer was arrested for failing to register as an ex-felon after he said he had three felony convictions.

Deputies allegedly found a $1,101.85 check made out to Cryer’s mother which had his signature on the back.

He was released on $5,000 bail.

■ An assistant manager for a Douglas County Walmart had to pay $2,091 in restitution to the store and to avoid going to jail for misdemeanor theft.

The 47-year-old Reno man would take a phone and return it, collecting the difference on two occasions. He also used gift cards for personal purchases and took inflatable Christmas decorations for himself.