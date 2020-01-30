Woman denies embezzlement charges

A Topaz Ranch Estates woman is denying three counts of felony embezzlement in connection with the theft of almost $12,000 from the Minden Maverik.

Jean M. Lindner, 25, was fired from the convenience store in September 2019 after store security uncovered the thefts.

According to court documents, she told both the store and investigators that she suffered from dissociative personality disorder that manifests as 13 distinct personalities.

She waived a preliminary hearing in East Fork Justice Court. She is represented by attorney Justin Clauser. Lindner is free on bail.

A trial date has yet to be determined.

■ A May 20-22 trial has been set for a Carson Valley man who is denying he sold methamphetamine.

Joshua Goldberg, 41, appeared in Douglas County District Court with attorney Kris Brown.

Goldberg was arrested Aug. 29, 2019, in connection with two sales of the drug in Gardnerville.

He entered a not guilty plea to possession of a controlled substance for sale. However, he could be tried on more severe charges after prosecutor Chelsea Mazza asked to amend the charging document to jibe with the charges Goldberg was bound over for in justice court.

■ Jury notices have gone out and attorneys confirmed they are ready to go on Tuesday for a three-week trial scheduled to start Feb. 10 against a man indicted by the Douglas County grand jury of sexually assaulting a child. Juan Gabriel Ramirez-Vargas faces life in prison if he’s convicted.