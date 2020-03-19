Woman brought back from Idaho in felony theft

Thompson



A woman was brought back to Douglas County from Idaho on a warrant charging her with taking a $980 surveying tool from a pickup parked in Minden and pawning it for $85.

Leslie Renee Thompson, 40, was picked up on an East Fork Justice Court warrant in Lewiston on felonies in connection with a Dec. 10-11 vehicle burglary.

The owner of the surveying laser checked with pawn shops and found it in Carson City.

Also missing from vehicles in the neighborhood were two handguns.

Deputies said the person who pawned the laser was identified as Thompson. A search of Thompson’s pawnshop sales showed 63 sales in 21 cities in nine states over the course of six months.

■ A Carson Valley man is in custody on a warrant accusing him of domestic battery and assault with a deadly weapon.

Charles Ralph Flood, 56, was taken into custody just after midnight Saturday after deputies conducted a warrant service at a north Valley RV park.

The incident occurred Dec. 30, 2019, when the victim told deputies Flood threatened to shoot her and hit her on the head with a broom handle, causing her to black out momentarily.

Deputies confiscated the handgun, which it turned out was reported stolen in San Diego in 2018.

Flood is also being held on a warrant issued out of Washoe County District Court.

■ An Indian Hills woman was released on her own recognizance on Monday after she was arrested on a warrant charging her with child abuse.

Debra Sue Daggett, 54, is accused of keeping her 13-year-old child in a home with the gas and water shut off.

Deputies visited the home on Jan. 20 and found dishes piled in the sink and not much in the way of food in the home.

Daggett was taken into custody on the warrant on Saturday afternoon.

■ A Gardnerville man waived his extradition to California on Monday to face felony driving under the influence charge.

Robert John Marsh, 30, was arrested Sunday morning after he was pulled over and deputies learned of the warrant, which was issued Nov. 21, 2019.