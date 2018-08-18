Woman back in Douglas on drug charges

A Placerville woman who failed to appear for her May arraignment on drug trafficking charges is back in Douglas County custody.

Laura C. Thrash, 43, was picked up in California on two warrants issued out of district court.

She faces charges stemming from her August 2017 arrest for selling a dozen ounces of methamphetamine on three occasions.

She was scheduled to change her plea, but didn't turn up in court.

â– A man facing sentencing on a drug charge was arrested at Topaz Lake on Thursday morning after deputies responded to a disturbance.

Mark A. Redding, 57, has been out of jail since Aug. 6 when he was released after admitting to a methamphetamine charge.

Redding had two vehicles parked in front of the park's restrooms and was behaving oddly witnesses said.

He told deputies he was taking a shower. He was taken into custody on an alternative sentencing violation and the vehicles impounded.

During a search, deputies found what they believe is methamphetamine and items of paraphernalia.

Redding was previously arrested July 20 after deputies responded to a disturbance at a Gardnerville grocery store.

An Oct. 1 sentencing date was set in Redding's district court case.