Woman arrested after late-night brawl

A Sparks woman is facing a felony after she allegedly broke a beer bottle over a man’s head during a late-night melee in a Gardnerville parking lot.

Stevie K. Yohey, 22, was arrested after deputies responded to a fight at 12:45 a.m. Sunday behind the J.T. Basque Bar & Dining Room.

According to court documents Yohey and three others were asked to leave the bar because they were spoiling for a fight.

Outside, the reporting party said she saw Yohey injure the victim, something he confirmed.

A video taken of the fray showed one man being punched repeatedly, which resulted in his losing his two front teeth.

Also arrested was a 25-year-old Reno man for battery, a 30-year-old Fallon man, and a 46-year-old Sparks man.

East Fork medics were called to check on the injured, who refused treatment.

Yohey was released on her own recognizance on condition she not drink, possess alcohol or enter any Douglas businesses.

■ A California man accused of doing $20,000 of damage to two escalators at Stateline was taken into custody on Friday morning.

Camino resident Nicholas J. Anderson, 31, was booked into Douglas County Jail on a count of felony destruction of property.

Anderson pulled the handrail guide off of the escalators between Harvey’s and Harrah’s on March 18, 2018.

Anderson is on video pulling the handrail off the guide on both sides disabling the escalator.

The incident occurred at 4 a.m. Anderson was detained in South Lake Tahoe after officers responded to a battery case there.

■ A Californian was arrested on Tuesday morning after deputies responded to a report of a suspicious person at East Valley and Fish Springs roads.

Santa Rosa resident Rex D. Wilkins, 28, was taken into custody after a background check revealed he had a fugitive warrant for allegedly absconding from probation.

Wilkins is also facing a charge of possession of a controlled substance and paraphernalia.

■ A Dresslerville man was arrested Friday evening after deputies responded to Carson Valley Medical Center that a man had dumped a backpack in a bathroom.

Curtis D. Cloud, 30, was taken into custody for being under the influence of methamphetamine.

Deputies were called around 5:25 p.m. after security said Cloud apparently dumped the contents of the backpack in the bathroom and left it there, having apparently cut himself.

According to court documents, Cloud admitted to deputies he’d injected methamphetamine an hour before.

■ A Gardnerville Ranchos man was arrested for failing to appear in court and on drug charges Friday evening in Minden.

John D. Schulze, 40, was booked after deputies responded to the COD Casino around 7 p.m. Friday.

He was wanted on a warrant out of East Fork Justice Court.