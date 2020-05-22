Woman allegedly smoked drugs while children in pickup

A California woman is accused of leaving her four children in a vehicle for a half hour while she got high in a convenience store restroom.

Nichole Danielle Tucker, 30, was taken into custody after deputies responded to the Gardnerville AM-PM for a report of a woman smoking drugs in the restroom.

Deputies contacted the occupants of a red Dodge pickup with Arizona plates and found the children, aged 5, 6, 8 and 10, sitting in the back with no child restraints.

Tucker was a passenger in the vehicle and denied using drugs while she was in the bathroom.

Deputies allegedly found several items of drug paraphernalia in the vehicle. One of the children told a deputy that “they weren’t allowed to touch mommy’s straws.”

Tucker and the pickup’s driver were taken into custody. During a search, a jail deputy found more bags that appeared to be drugs in her bra.

The pickup’s driver was charged with violation of Nevada’s child restraint laws and sentenced to time served on Wednesday.

Tucker appeared in East Fork Justice Court on Wednesday, facing felony child endangerment and drug possession charges.