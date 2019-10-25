Woman admits to Tahoe burglary spree

A Fairfield, Calif., woman who was arrested during a Lake Tahoe vehicle burglary spree admitted to being a principal to grand larceny.

Briana Williams, 23, faces 1-5 years in prison and a $10,000 fine on the felony. She could also receive probation.

Williams and another woman were taken into custody after a rash of vehicle burglaries at Lake Tahoe gyms around April 11.

Attorney Maria Pence asked for a Dec. 2 sentencing, because Williams is supposed to turn herself in to serve a 120-day sentence in a South Lake Tahoe case the following week.

She was also ordered to pay $282 in restitution to the victims and $350 to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office for extradition costs.

According to the information, Williams was in possession of five credit or debt cards and a laptop.

■ A Florida man doubled down on the amount he owes the court after he failed to return to figure out how he was going to pay $2,238 in fines and fees he owed.

Dara Siev was sentenced to prison in February 2017 and was released six months later but never turned up to pay his fines.

“I’m not going to forget about this,” District Judge Tod Young said. “If I have to I will bring you back from Florida 50 times.”

Extradition from Florida added $2,598 to Siev’s debt. He was ordered to pay $50 a month for six months and then $100 a month until he’d paid off the $4,386.15 he owes.

He was given time served on the contempt charge.

■ A $588 warrant was issued for the arrest of a Reno man who was supposed to come back to District Court on his release from prison to arrange to make payments.

Vince Latham, 48, was on probation for possession of methamphetamine in 2016 when he was found with the drug in his possession. He was sentenced in a 2013 Douglas case. According to the Nevada Department of Corrections, he was released in November 2018.

■ A Lake Tahoe man admitted to a count of possession of a controlled substance.

Luke Andrew Cisneros, 63, appeared in Douglas County District Court on Tuesday on a warrant return.

Cisneros faces 1-4 years in prison and a $5,000 fine in connection with a Sept. 8, 2017, drug sale.

A warrant was issued for his arrest after he failed to appear in Douglas County District Court on Sept. 11, 2018.

Attorney Andrew Bunn sought a reduction in Cisneros’ bail, but prosecutor Ric Casper pointed out that he had been on the lam for more than a year.

He said that Cisneros’ criminal record dates back to 1977.

“You’ve just been gone too long,” Young said in ordering no bail.

Cisneros is scheduled to be sentenced Dec. 17.

■ A college student admitted Monday she skimmed more than $6,000 from the Jacks Valley Target over the course of six weeks last spring.

Courtney E. Chandler, 21, entered a guilty plea to one count of conspiracy to commit embezzlement. She faces up to 364 days in jail and must pay back $6,170 to Target.

Chandler said she spent the money on credit card debt.

Her sentencing was scheduled for Dec. 9, by which time attorney Bill Cole said she would have the money.