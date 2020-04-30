Woman admits to rash of burglaries

Blair



A Gardnerville woman, who was involved in a series of Foothill burglaries, faces up to a half-century in prison after she pleaded guilty to five felonies on Tuesday.

Bridgett Denial Blair, 41, entered guilty pleas to five felonies and two gross misdemeanors. The aggregate sentences are 4-10 years for each of the felonies and 364 days for the gross misdemeanors.

In exchange for prosecutors recommendation she serve sentences for all the crimes at the same time, Blair agreed to testify truthfully in any trial of her alleged co-conspirators.

Blair entered guilty pleas to four counts of burglary and one of grand larceny of a firearm. She admitted breaking into four Foothill homes, including making off with a safe sometime between March 1 and April 5, 2019. She also admitted taking a pink .22 Smith & Wesson rifle, a cell phone and furniture from the other three. She admitted she and two men helped themselves to two trucks, a compressor, a trailer and a .357 Magnum at a Juniper Ranch Road address.

Blair has been in custody since March 6 after she was arrested on a warrant issued in January.

She is scheduled to be sentenced June 30. In addition to any prison sentence she could also be fined and will be required to make restitution to the victims.

The three men mentioned in Blair’s plea are Myka Stickley, David Edward Price and Joshua James Goldberg. All three appeared in East Fork Justice Court on Wednesday. Both Price and Stickley are in custody.

■ A Lake Tahoe man, who found himself passing cash in a drug transaction while on probation for drug sales, was sent to prison on Tuesday.

Frank Dennis Riley, 29, had his probation revoked on a charge of possession of a controlled substance for sale and was ordered to serve 12-30 months. He received another 12-30 months in prison for his second drug felony in two years.

Attorney Maria Pence said that Riley passed $80 from the buyer to the dealer in a Dec. 22, 2019, transaction. She sought diversion on the new charge and asked the judge to reinstate Riley’s probation. She said Riley was in denial about his addiction until he went to an inpatient program.

Prosecutor Erik Levin pointed out Riley was ordered to undergo drug counseling as part of his August 2019 sentencing for selling cocaine. He said Riley wasn’t even supposed to be in Nevada without permission.

■ A Lake Tahoe man is expected to seek a diversion program after he admitted a charge of felony driving under the influence on Tuesday.

Steven R. Kiley was arrested March 2 near the MontBleu Casino. He admitted that it was his third DUI in seven years. Kiley was previously convicted of two instances of driving under the influence in Ventura County between over four months ending on March 30, 2018. He is scheduled to be sentenced June 16.