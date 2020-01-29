Woman accused of threatening man with knife

A 20-year-old Reno woman is in custody after she allegedly held a knife to a man’s throat on Sunday.

Cora Quin Martinez was arrested after deputies responded to a reported domestic battery on Amador Circle in Indian Hills at around 2:20 p.m.

At the scene they made contact with the victim, who suffered a small cut to his neck. He told deputies that Martinez moved in and they were arguing because he wanted her to move out.

He said she pulled a 4-inch folding knife out of the drawer and told him “they could do it the easy way or the hard way” came up behind him and as put the knife to his neck, according to the report.

Martinez had been drinking and had a preliminary breath test of .235. She appeared in East Fork Justice Court on Monday where attorney John Malone was appointed to represent her. Her bail was set at $25,000.

■ A woman who is on probation for fraud is facing domestic battery charge after she allegedly tried to choke her husband while he was asleep.

Lorie Pritchett Watson, 43, was booked Friday after the incident that occurred in Indian Hills.

She appeared in East Fork Justice Court where her bail was reduced to $5,000. However she has a no-bail probation hold for a felony committed in North Carolina.

■ A man who has been in a California prison is in Douglas County custody facing charges related to a four-year-old collision.

Gilbert Diego Alverez, 32, is accused of driving a Nissan that struck a vehicle stopped at the light on Highway 88 at Mottsville from the rear.

According to court documents, Alverez ran into a field and ducked into a ditch where he was found by deputies and taken into custody at gunpoint.

In addition of a hit and run with injury, he is also charged with being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm, possession of a controlled substance and driving under the influence of drugs. His bail is $111,200.

He asked for a lower bail, saying his parole was over April 1.

■ A Johnson Lane woman was released on her own recognizance after she was arrested Saturday night for possession of a controlled substance.

Kristina Mary Alderson, 30, was stopped on Highway 395 at Lampe Drive 10 p.m. When she took off her coat while talking to a deputy, a third of a gram of alleged methamphetamine fell out of it.