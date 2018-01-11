Winnemucca woman arrested on drug trafficking charge

A Winnemucca woman was arrested on a warrant on Monday on suspicion of trafficking a controlled substance and sale of a controlled substance, specifically heroin.

Ashley N. Gonzalez, 21, was being monitored by federal agents and the Douglas County Sheriff's Office after they conducted a controlled purchase of heroin from her in May of last year. They exchanged $460 for the heroin that was booked as evidence.

Her bail is set at $40,000.

A Minden man was arrested on suspicion of threats and harassment on Monday.

The 29-year-old was arrested after deputies were dispatched to the 1300 block of Kim Place in Minden on reports of a domestic incident. On scene, the reporting party said she and her son had been arguing about his drug use and him "acting crazy." She told him to leave the house because of his drug use and he refused to go. The reporting party told the man she was going to make an emergency call. He replied saying, "I'll slit your throat" and said he would fight the deputies if they came into the house.

The reporting party's daughter witnessed the incident.

His bail is set at $640.