Wellington man denies home invasion

A Wellington man denied Monday that he invaded a neighbor’s home March 29.

Bradley Stribling, 29, was arrested on a warrant charging him with the felony after he allegedly kicked in the door of an Eagle Mountain Road garage.

The crime wasn’t reported for two weeks until the victim’s son returned home, and she said she felt safe enough to contact authorities.

Deputies discovered the jam was broken in on the door. The homeowner told deputies she was awakened by a loud noise and when she went to investigate found Stribling standing in her garage. When she asked what he was doing there, he allegedly told her he was looking for something.

A man who lives on the property verified her story, saying he convinced Stribling to leave.

On Monday, Brian Filter was appointed to represent Stribling. He was released from prison in November after being convicted of being an ex-felon in possession of a firearm. He served a prison term for theft after he was caught trying to take equipment from firefighters in 2009.

A man facing trial for felony driving under the influence was arrested on Monday after he allegedly ran from investigators.

David Roberto Deaguilera, 33, was taken into custody about an hour after he was contacted in Minden for driving on a suspended license.

Deaguilera had just come from Douglas County District Court where a June 23 trial was confirmed, despite parting ways with his attorney.

District Judge Tom Gregory expressed misgivings about allowing attorney Richard Davies to withdraw from the case.

Attorney John Malone was appointed to represent Deaguilera, who appeared in district court on Tuesday for violating his bail conditions.

Malone asked for more time to discuss the case with Deaguilera, and a hearing was set on June 8. In the meantime, Deaguilera will remain in custody.

Deaguileara was arrested by the Nevada Highway Patrol for driving under the influence as the result of a May 21, 2019, collision near the top of Kingsbury Grade.

He was convicted of felony driving under the influence with substantial bodily harm that occurred in 2004 and was sentenced to prison. At a February hearing, he told District Judge Tom Gregory he has a Florida drivers license.

Both Douglas County district courts are planning trials in June.

A man will plead guilty on June 8 to a gross misdemeanor in district court for unlawful taking of a motor vehicle.

Shenandoah Hobbs, 40, appeared with attorney Matthew Ence on Wednesday where he agreed to a negotiation where prosecutors would recommend a suspended sentence and a release on his own recognizance after sentencing.

Hobbs was arrested on May 7 was northbound on Highway 395 in a vehicle that was reported stolen at Lake Tahoe.