Wellington man arrested faces battery accusation

A Wellington man was arrested Monday for his involvement in a battery at Topaz Ranch Estates bar and a battery from Dec. 21.

Deputies were contacted about a battery that occurred at a residence. On scene, the victim said he was on his property when he heard footsteps behind him. He turned around and saw the 27-year-old man coming toward him. The victim was immediately struck by the man's right fist. The two then got in a brief physical altercation.

According to reports deputies saw the victim's nose bleeding and found blood on his clothes and around his residence.

Deputies arrested the subject at the Topaz Ranch Estates bar Monday at 7:23 p.m. after he was involved in another battery. On scene, the man admitted to the battery and was arrested.

His bail is set at $1,000.

A Gardnerville woman was arrested on charges of driving under the influence and having an open container.

Recommended Stories For You

The 48-year-old was arrested 2 p.m. Monday when deputies conducted a traffic stop. A reporting party told deputies she saw the woman at a store and smelled alcohol on her person. The reporting party later saw the woman get into a car and drive away.

On scene, deputies noticed signs of impairment during the standardized field sobriety tests. The woman later admitted to having a cup containing juice and Mike's Hard Lemonade in her vehicle.

Deputies located the cup on the floor by the front seat of the vehicle. The woman refused to give a preliminary breath test.

Her bail is set at $1,641.

A Gardnerville man was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.

The 58-year-old man was arrested on Monday after deputies responded to a report of a traffic violation at Raley's in Gardnerville.

The reporting party told deputies a man in a white Pontiac Vibe struck her vehicle in the parking lot. She said he struck her left rear bumper. When the party contacted the man, he denied hitting her vehicle.

Deputies contacted the man. According to reports, they could smell alcohol on his person and his eyes were read and speech was slurred. The man admitted to consuming some alcohol before getting in his car. He gave a preliminary breath sample of .187.

His bail is set at $1,503.