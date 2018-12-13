Washoe ROTC instructor faces assault charge

The logistics manager for the Washoe County School District's Jr. Reserve Officer Training Corps faces a charge of assault with a deadly weapon as a result of an incident at a Stateline hotel.

William G. Herrera, 51, is scheduled to be arraigned in Douglas County District Court on Jan. 14, 2019, in connection with an incident that occurred at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino on Oct. 1.

Herrera was staying at the Hard Rock when he charged a $60 bottle of liquor and a $400 tip to his room. When the hotel ran the charge it was rejected, so security went up to his room.

Security officers said Herrera threatened them with a knife and they retreated, with Herrera stabbing the door after the officers left and called 911.

Deputies arrived and took Herrera into custody without incident. He told them he was working security and that he'd rented several rooms, including three in Carson City, and stashed weapons in them.

According to court documents, Carson deputies checked on the rooms and found weapons and property belonging to the school district.

Herrara waived his preliminary hearing in Tahoe Township Justice Court on Nov. 26 and was scheduled to appear in Douglas County District Court on Monday, where his case was continued for a month.

He is free on $25,000 bail. His name and photo appear on the Washoe County School District website. The Record-Courier has contacted the school district to ascertain Herrera's status.