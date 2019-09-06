Warrant issued in Tahoe fatal

A warrant has been issued in the case against a Californian accused of being under the influence during a fatal June 13 collision at Lake Tahoe.

Jerrad Dominguez, 40, is being held in Sacramento on $140,000 bail on charges of evading a police officer and obstructing police, in addition to being a fugitive from justice.

According to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department web site, he is scheduled to appear in court on those charges on Sept. 19.

Dominguez has been in custody since July 25 and a $50,000 warrant has been issued out of Tahoe Township Justice Court to ensure he returns to Douglas County to face charges.

According to the Nevada Highway Patrol, the collision occurred when Dominguez crossed the centerline into the path of a Carson City man’s Silverado on Highway 50.

Dominguez was arrested an hour after the crash. He faces charges of driving under the influence resulting in death or substantial bodily harm, possession of a controlled substance, having an open container, reckless driving and driving on a license revoked for driving under the influence.

The victim, Hugo Parra Solis, 37, was killed in the collision, leaving a wife and three children.

A GofundMe account raised $13,828 for his funeral expenses.