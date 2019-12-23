Warrant issued for woman accused in drug sale

A $50,000 nationwide warrant was issued for the arrest of a South Lake Tahoe woman facing a felony for drug sales after she failed to show up in Douglas County District Court last week.

Brittanie Leanne Lane, 29, was bound over on trafficking charges in Tahoe Township Justice Court and appeared initially on an arraignment on Dec. 3.

Her case was delayed two weeks after she’d received two alternative sentencing violations.

She failed to turn up for a test on Dec. 16 and wasn’t in court on Dec. 17.

Attorney Brian Filter said she’d called him and said her ride had fallen through.

Lane was arrested Oct. 30 in connection with three drug transactions between May 17 and June 4 in which 40 grams of methamphetamine changed hands.

Under a plea agreement, Lane is facing a charge of possession of controlled substance for sale.

■ A judge found that a 63-year-old grandfather was not too old to go to prison.

Luke Andrew Cisneros was sentenced to 1-4 years in prison on Dec. 17 after absconding for more than a year. Cisneros was convicted of possession of heroin. He has 10 priory felonies on his record, Prosecutor Chealsea Mazza said. “Spreading heroin around the community is not a good thing no matter how old you are,” District Judge Tod Young said.

■ A Topaz Ranch Estates woman will face sentencing on two charges when she returns to Douglas County District Court next month.

Sandra Lee Wages admitted to possession of methamphetamine when she was arrested on Nov. 18.

In exchange for her plea, prosecutors won’t treat the arrest as a violation of her release after she admitted to embezzling from the Dollar Tree in TRE.

Her sentencing on both counts was set for Jan. 7, 2020.

■ A woman who admitted to possession of methamphetamine for sale isn’t eligible for diversion under a plea agreement.

Cassandra Robertson admitted Tuesday she intended to sell the drugs she was found with in July.

Under the agreement, she faces 12-48 months in prison, but that sentence could be suspended on condition she attend Western Nevada Regional Drug Court. She is scheduled to be sentenced on Feb. 4, 2020.