Warrant issued for shoplifting dad

A warrant was issued for the arrest of a Carson City man who failed to show up for his sentencing on Monday.

Daniel James Duckworth faces 364 days in jail after he admitted to a charge of child endangerment. Duckworth was shoplifting at the Jacks Valley Target using the child’s blanket to hide stolen items.

On Monday, his attorney said that a required risk assessment is in the works. John Malone said he expected Duckworth to be in court.

■ A California man will have to resolve his cases in Douglas County before he can go back to California to deal with a fugitive warrant.

Larry Lloyd Armstrong, 59, said he didn’t know there was a warrant for his arrest, but that he’d like to be released while he deals with it.

Armstrong is facing charges of driving on a revoked drivers license and destruction of property after striking the overhang at a Minden motel.

■ A Dresslerville woman learned she is facing a felony instance of driving under the influence.

Leila Winnie Skenandore, 49, was arrested Friday evening on charges of DUI, driving on a revoked license and resisting a public officer.

Skenandore was ordered held on $3,000 bail after East Fork Justice of the Peace Cassandra Jones said imposing a transdermal alcohol device or a portable breathylizer test hasn’t kept Skenandore from drinking.