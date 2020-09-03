Warrant issued for eluder’s arrest

Enox



A $10,000 nationwide warrant was issued for the arrest of a Carson City man who admitted he tried to elude deputies.

Clayton James Enox, 18, faces up to six years in prison in connection with a May 2 chase through the Ranchos that ended when deputies knocked his vehicle off the road on Highway 395 at Jake’s Hill.

Enox failed to appear in Douglas County District Court for sentencing on Monday. He was released after he entered a guilty plea in July so he could participate in an outpatient program.

■ A 34-year-old Stateline man admitted to felony attempting to elude deputies in an April 2 pursuit up Kingsbury Grade.

Erroll Kerr will remain out of custody pending an Oct. 26 sentencing hearing.

Kerr is eligible for probation, though the count carries a maximum of 1-6 years in prison.

A former Olympic skier representing Jamaica at the 2010 Winter Olympics failed to stop for deputies as he drove at under 20 mph up the grade to Granite Springs Road.

■ An Indian Hills man who claimed he blacked out and didn’t remember loading a rifle in front of his neighbors and threatening to shoot them received a suspended prison sentence on Tuesday,

Michael Jordan, 68, was ordered to spend 30 days in jail as part of his probation.

“His drinking has led to blackouts, which left him thinking he needed to do something about it,” attorney Justice Clouser said.

District Judge Tod Young read the victim’s letter to Jordan, in which the victim called the April 24 incident the most terrifying moment in his life.

Clauser said Jordan had consumed half a fifth of whisky before the incident.

Reports said that he had a .242 blood alcohol content on the day he was arrested.

The victim said Jordan held up the rifle, loaded a round into the chamber and yelled at them to turn their music off and go inside.

“I step out of my front door every day with hesitation and the fear that at any point this man could retaliate against my family,” the victim wrote.

In addition to the jail sentence and probation, Jordan’s guns were confiscated and he was ordered to consume any intoxicant or face going to prison.

■ A woman facing a felony drug charge was released from jail after it was learned she missed court because she was on quarantine.

Mary Franklin, 29, is scheduled to return to court on Oct. 27 to face a charge related to the discovery of 10.5 grams of methamphetamine in the back of a patrol vehicle after she was transported.

■ A man who admitted he violated his probation will spend six months in jail after his sentence was imposed.

David Z. Seslar, 23, was given credit for 184 days time served on his 364-day sentence for gross misdemeanor attempting to carry a concealed weapon.

Seslar was arrested in Indian Hills on Aug. 20, 2018, with a 9 mm handgun concealed under his shirt.

He failed Western Nevada Regional Drug Court and was taken into custody Aug. 12 on the probation violation.