Walmart raider gets three years in prison

A Reno man was sentenced to up to three years in prison for fighting with a deputy along Highway 395 in February 2018.

Ross Thomas Bayard, 28, received two concurrent 1-3-year sentences on Monday for battery by a probationer and principal to grand larceny.

District Judge Tom Gregory ordered the sentences to be served consecutively with the four years Bayard is doing for vehicle theft.

Bayard was Tasered in the head after he fled from a vehicle that had been stopped after a theft reported at the Gardnerville Walmart.

A deputy spotted the vehicle near Cradlebaugh Bridge and saw Bayard hiding in the back seat. When the deputy opened the door, Bayard leapt out and ran.

Samaritans stopped to help the deputy while others kept the other two occupants of the vehicle from leaving.

In January, Bayard admitted to helping take $3,500 in camera equipment from the Walmart.

The other two participants in the raid, Stefanie Chapa and Clarence Wayne Garcia, have already been to court.

Garcia was sentenced to prison from Churchill County on a similar charge. Chapa was given a suspended 12-36-month sentence in Douglas County

■ A 66-year-old Indian Hills man admitted Tuesday to felony failing to register as a sex offender.

Gary Joe Cook is a level 3 sex offender who was convicted in 1985 of lewdness with a child under the age of 14 and served time in prison.

Cook told District Judge Tod Young that he was waiting on paperwork to file after he'd moved to Douglas County. He said he has Parkinson's which is becoming steadily worse.

Cook was arrested Aug. 20 at his home.

He faces up to 12-48 months in prison and a $5,000 fine.

■ A Carson City man will seek diversion after he admitted to a count of felony driving under the influence on Tuesday.

Jake W. Gilman, 24, faces up to six years in prison and a $5,000 fine if he isn't allowed to participate in a DUI diversion program.

Gilman was arrested at Stephanie Way and Clapham Lane on Dec. 5 after he was pulled over for speeding.

He tested positive for marijuana.

At the time of his arrest, he was still under supervision for a second instance of driving under the influence.

Gilman was arrested on Monday afternoon at Sunridge and Sundridge drives while delivering paperwork to his office, attorney Matthew Ence said.

Gilman faces up to 30 days in jail or six months house arrest for driving with a license revoked for DUI.

■ A woman who admitted stealing more than $4,000 from the casino where she worked was allowed to go to inpatient treatment.

Cara Milligan, 42, who faces 12-34 months in prison, admitted to using prescription drugs and failing to notify her employer of her conviction. She lost her job as a result and was taken into custody.

■ A man who failed two drug diversions was given a suspended 12-30-month prison sentence for possession of a controlled substance.

Terent D. Remington, 30, was ordered to do 180 days in Douglas County Jail. He was given credit for 178 days time served.