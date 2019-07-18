Walmart puncher gets felony sentence

The victim in an assault testified Tuesday that getting punched in the face changed his life.

Lake Tahoe resident Brian L. Mills, 41, received a suspended 1-3-year prison sentence after he admitted to one count of attempted battery with substantial bodily harm in May.

Prosecutor Erik Levin showed District Judge Tod Young video of Mills following the victim and his wife out to their car and then slugging the man in the face.

Mills claimed the couple were Scientologists harassing him inside the Gardnerville Walmart.

Young also watched video of Mills’ interview with a deputy after the incident that occurred around 9 p.m. March 18.

Defense attorney Melissa Rosenthal asked that Young sentence Mills to a gross misdemeanor instead of the felony. However, Levin argued the felony and subsequent probation was appropriate in the case.

“I do apologize to the gentleman and his wife for what they went through,” Mills said.

When Young asked him if he thought the man and his wife were Scientologists, Mills said “No comment.”

The victim said he had to undergo surgery as a result of the assault, and that he had to take four vacation days from work after having surgery to fix his nose.

He said he’d never heard of Scientology until the incident.

“It makes me feel nervous every time I go back to the Walmart,” he said. “I had to try to explain to people at work what happened. It really did affect me.”

Young said he believed Mills had some mental health issue and ordered him to undergo an evaluation and follow the recommendations as part of his probation.

“You live under a set of facts that don’t apply to anyone else,” Young said. “That makes you a dangerous person.”

He was ordered to pay $345.77 for the victim’s out of pocket medical expenses.

■ A Carson City man faces up to six years in prison and a $20,000 fine after he admitted Monday to transporting methamphetamine.

Ryan J. Marino, 35, is eligible for probation at his Sept. 9 sentencing.

Marino was arrested June 10 in Glenbrook. Defense attorney Kris Brown asked that Marino be released on his own recognizance.

However, Levin pointed out that Marino had six prior felony convictions.

Marino’s request for release was denied.

■ A woman who had a 0.4 blood alcohol content when she was arrested on a probation violation was ordered to a long-term treatment program.

Crystal Dean, 41, was arrested by parole agents in Carson City in connection with a July 5 violation.

Her probation was reinstated Tuesday. She was sentenced to six years in prison for being an ex-felon in possession of a firearm after she was involved in an October 2016 traffic collision in Indian Hills.

“Anyone else in this room would be dead with a 0.4,” Young said.

■ The driver in a drug delivery received a suspended 12-34-month sentence Tuesday after she admitted to a felony charge of conspiracy to violate the uniform controlled substances act.

Christina Marie Klos, 27, and Donald R. McNeill II, 50, were involved in a methamphetamine sale on Jan. 23.

McNeill is due in court July 30.

The couple was arrested in May on a warrant accusing them of selling methamphetamine.

■ A Gardnerville Ranchos man admitted Monday he rubbed a boy’s face in the carpet on two occasions.

Todd L. Hooper Jr., 30, admitted to one count of child endangerment, a gross misdemeanor.

The incidents took place over the last year, according to court files.

Hooper faces up to 364 days in jail at his Aug. 5 sentencing.

■ A California man admitted on Monday to being in possession of someone else’s driver’s license.

Randy A. Martin, 23, was arrested in June after he was found asleep in front of the Gardnerville Walmart.

The license he showed deputies had been reported stolen in California.

Martin was released on his own recognizance pending his Sept. 9 sentencing.