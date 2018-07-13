Veteran gets suspended sentence in injury collision

A U.S. Army veteran, whose reckless driving ended up causing a collision with serious injuries, shook hands with the other driver in open court on Tuesday.

Ian D. Shatswell, 29, received a suspended 12-36-month prison term on the charge of reckless driving with substantial bodily harm.

The other motorist suffered broken ribs and a collarbone, bruised lungs and bleeding on the brain.

Shatswell was just short of the legal limit for driving under the influence in the Jan. 10 collision.

He served a nine-month tour in Afghanistan, which ended by an RPG strike. He said he'd had seizures as a result of the attack and that he'd been numbing himself since he was medically discharged from the service.

Senior Judge Steve Kosach, who said he served with the Rangers in Vietnam, sympathized with Shatswell and encourage him to talk someone about his PTSD.

As part of the sentence, Shatswell signed a civil judgment for nearly $64,922 in restitution.

The victim told Kosach that the insurance company should handle much of the amount. The judge set a Feb. 5 review date to see how much is left for Shatswell to pay.

Shatswell must also pay the mandatory minimum fine of $2,000. His probation will not exceed five years.

■ A Carson City man who imbibed on July 4th, less than a week before he was scheduled to be arraigned for possession of controlled substance, narrowly missed spending the next three months in custody.

Nathan Centeno, 24, was in custody after admitted to violating his bail conditions by drinking beer.

"What the hell were you doing drinking beer on July 4th," Senior Judge Steven Kosach asked.

Centeno narrowly avoided spending the next two months in jail after prosecutor Tina Russom asked the judge revoke his bail in light of his guilty plea.

The judge reinstated Centeno's bail and ordered him back for sentencing on Sept. 11.

A 34-year-old man was sentenced to a suspended 19-48-month prison sentence on Tuesday.

Nicholas Bornt admitted to having methamphetamine when deputies responded in March to a 911 call from a woman who said he wouldn't let her leave.

Bornt was given credit for 52 days time served.

A 59-year-old Gardnerville woman, who admitted to possession of a methamphetamine received a suspended 12-30-month prison sentence.

Vicki Heindl is a caregiver by trade. She was stopped for speeding and deputies found there was a warrant for her arrest.

■ A California woman who made off with someone's Mercedes and abandoned it in Roseville was given a suspended 340-day jail sentence on Monday.

Stacy L. Reggiani, 38, was ordered to pay $7,048 restitution at $300 a month to pay to repair the vehicle, which was essentially stripped. She'd admitted to a charge of attempted grand larceny of a motor vehicle.

■ A Minden woman will have to go to Western Regional Drug Court as part of her suspended sentence for possession of heroin.

Amber Fitzgerald, 23, was sentenced Monday to 1-4 years in prison. She said she had the heroin to keep her from getting sick.

■ A woman will be sentenced on a charge of being under the influence of morphine on Sept. 10.

Amberlynn Miller, 23, faces 1-4 years in prison in connection with her March 28 arrest in Indian Hills.