Valley marks anniversary of homicides

A year ago Monday, Sophia Renken was found dead in her Dresslerville Road home, just three days and less than a mile from where Connie Koontz was found dead under similar circumstances.

Both Gardnerville Ranchos women were shot with the same gun and investigators believed it was wielded by the same person.

The shooting set off a panic in Carson Valley, with residents of the relatively sleepy community locking their doors and arming themselves.

The killer would claim two victims in Reno, Gerald and Sharon David on Jan. 16, but by that time investigators had developed a lead that would eventually result in the arrest of an El Salvadoran man on Jan. 19.

The arrest of Wilber Martinez-Guzman in Carson City stopped the shootings. Sheriff Dan Coverley issued a statement recognizing the an

niversary of the shootings on Saturday.

“In January of 2019, the Douglas County community suffered a tragic loss,” Coverley said. “Our hearts are with the families of Connie Koontz, Sophia Renken, and Gerald and Sharon David while they are still in mourning. The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office will never forget the strength and resilience shown by our community and the aid shown with every call, every tip, and every light kept on in every neighborhood.”

Coverley, who had been sheriff for just a few days when the first shooting occurred thanked everyone who worked on the case.

“Thank you to all our law enforcement officers, investigators, volunteers and support services who worked countless hours exhibiting the upmost dedication to the safety of our community,” he said. “We suffered, but we persevered through collaboration, stamina, and determination to bring a dangerous criminal to justice. As time passes we will continue to heal, but never forget.”

Martinez-Guzman is facing the death penalty in Washoe County. His defense attorneys are seeking to have the Washoe and Douglas cases separated at the Nevada Supreme Court.