Valley man admits felony DUI in collision

A former Ruhenstroth man admitted he was drunk when he was involved in a collision that could send him to prison for up to 15 years.

Bradley Owen Lundin, 65, pleaded guilty to a subsequent felony charge of driving under the influence.

Lundin graduated from DUI diversion court less than six months before he was arrested Aug. 1 in a collision that occurred at Highway 395 and Stephanie Way.

Lundin was arrested for a third instance of driving under the influence in seven years in 2015 and underwent just over three years of supervision.

On Feb. 26 he graduated from the DUI court and was sentenced to a second DUI, which is a misdemeanor.

However, any subsequent DUI carries a severe penalty.

According to prosecutors, Lundin left the scene of a collision on Aug. 1. Deputies found Lundin with a .294 blood alcohol content, more than three times the legal limit.

He faces 2-15 years in prison at his Jan. 27, 2020, sentencing with a fine of $2,000 to $5,000.