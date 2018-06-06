Unprepared drunk driver gets prison sentence

A San Diego man who has avoided the consequences of a drunken driving charge since 2012 was ordered to prison on Monday.

Robert J. Hartman, 29, went on a drunk driving spree in 2011 and 2012, and on April 6, 2012, while working at a Tahoe ski resort, he was arrested in Douglas County.

Hartman made bail and then absconded. He was not brought back to Douglas County for more than six years. He admitted to felony DUI in March.

Hartman has a significant history of drunken driving.

In 2011 for his first DUI, he was arrested in July, and convicted in September. His diversion in California was terminated for being caught driving with a suspended license.

In 2012, Harman was arrested with a blood alcohol level of .189, driving with a suspended license due to a DUI, while speeding in poor weather on Kingsbury Grade, "one of the most dangerous highways we have," District Court Judge Tom Gregory added.

At the time, he was charged with DUI with one prior, speeding, and driving with a revoked license.

Only three months after his arrest in Tahoe, he received another DUI in California.

Because he waited for longer than six years to take care of the charge in Nevada, it was prosecuted as a felony. If he had taken care of the offense in 2012, it would have been a misdemeanor second offense.

The state was bound by a plea agreement to jointly recommend diversion; however, Hartman and his attorney Mr. Laub asked the court to grant diversion in San Diego. They didn't provide any information or evidence on a specific program.

"While the state cannot oppose diversion, I would like to have more information regarding where this program would take place and if it would be comparable with the DUI court program in Douglas County," said Prosecutor Tina Russom.

Gregory asked Laub several times if he would like the matter continued until more information could be provided, but Laub said he would like to continue on with the sentencing.

"I'd like for you to grant diversion as recommended, and then my client will provide information on the program he selects afterwards," Laub said.

However, Gregory went against the recommendation.

"You've done nothing to take care of this matter until after the bench warrant was issued," Gregory said. "Based on the information provided, I do not think you are a good candidate for probation. Diversion is denied."

Laub then asked for the matter to be continued until more information could be produced.

"You were asked multiple times if you would like to continue this, and you requested to proceed," Gregory said. "Request for a continuance is denied."

Hartman was sentenced to 1-3 years in prison, with fees and fines amounting to nearly $2,200, and was given credit for time served for nine days.

■ A woman who admitted to selling heroin, and then subsequently violated bail multiple times, was sentenced to three years in prison.

Ashley Nicole Gonzalez, 22, was arrested after selling 2.36 grams of heroin to an undercover FBI agent, one of a series of sales.

She was released after the arrest under supervision, and began violating almost immediately. Within a week, she had missed several court ordered testing dates, and when she did show up, attempted to provide a fake urine sample.

Bail was revoked, and she had been in custody until her sentencing Monday.

"I realize now my actions don't affect only myself, but the people around me," Gonzalez said in her statement to the court. "I just lost my mother, and I realized, I have six younger siblings who lost her, too. I want to go home and become a good sister and a good daughter."

However, the court disagreed, based on her string of offenses, and the fact that she had attempted to outsmart the courts with fake samples.

She was ordered to pay nearly $200 in fees to the courts, and $460 to the FBI.

She was sentenced to 12-36 months in prison, with credit for time served of 74 days.

■ A Fish Springs resident, who is facing trial after he denied battering a woman, was taken into custody after the court determined he violated a protective order and is being held on a $5,000 bail.

Thomas Sims, 51, is scheduled to go on trial Oct. 16 for the incident that occurred at Sierra Spirit Ranch.

Over the last four months, Sims used the Douglas County Sheriff's Office to conduct at least 15 civil standbys, in which a deputy accompanied Sims to the property of the victim, so he could supposedly take tools and other items needed for his work as an arborist.

The state argued Sims had been using the sheriff's office to circumnavigate the restraining order against Sims so that he could harass the victim.

On June 1, the sheriff's office received three alerts on Sims's GPS device. When deputies looked, they found a pipe as well as methamphetamine in his house. He denied they were his. When he was taken in, he tested positive for methamphetamine, which he also denied.

Sims was previously arrested after testing positive for methamphetamine while out on bail, which he denied.

He told the courts he had accidentally inhaled methamphetamine for six hours while people in the room were smoking it around him.