Unofficial car show at Lake Tahoe results in two dozen calls in Douglas

A video from an unofficial car show at Stateline shows a Mont Bleu security officers being mobbed.

The Lake2o show attracted hundreds of cars to Lake Tahoe, which generated 25 calls for Douglas County deputies for speeding, parking and one driving under the influence.

Douglas deputies answered calls from Thursday afternoon to early Sunday.

Security officers have indicated they aren’t interested in filing a report in the incident.

The organizer of the event posted an apology to Instagram, saying he was ashamed of participants’ behavior and that he would do what he could to make it right.