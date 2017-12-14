Two men involved in drug trafficking admitted offenses

Two men involved in a drug trafficking bust entered guilty pleas in court on Tuesday.

Patrick MacRoberts, 45, and Clinton A. Neely, 34, were arrested in November. MacRoberts was arrested on trafficking cocaine, trafficking methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia, two outside warrants, a probation violation and possession of a controlled substance charges. Neely was arrested on possession of paraphernalia, trafficking methamphetamine, possession of a hypodermic needle, no tail lights and no drivers license charges.

Deputies responded to a call in regard to a suspicious occupied vehicle in the 700 block of Raab Court in Gardnerville. In route to the scene, officers observed a vehicle with no tail lights that matched the description of the suspicious vehicle and conducted a traffic stop. Deputies recognized Neely from previous contacts. According to reports, officers smelled alcohol in the vehicle. MacRoberts, who was sitting in the passenger seat, admitted to drinking earlier.

Neely had warrants for his arrest and allowed officers to search the vehicle, except the backpacks in the back seat. Deputies located cocaine, methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia, giving them probable cause to search the backpacks. They found more paraphernalia and methamphetamine.

The cocaine found weighed 7 grams and the methamphetamine weighed 8.3 grams.

Neely admitted to possessing a controlled substance, a mandatory probation case. He will be sentenced Jan. 30.

MacRoberts admitted to trafficking a controlled substance and is facing a maximum of 72 months in prison. He will be sentenced Feb 6.

A Gardnerville man admitted possessing methamphetamine and is facing a maximum sentence of 48 months in prison.

Bradley A. Thompson, 22, was arrested on charges of possession of a controlled substance, possession of a hypodermic needle, possession of paraphernalia and uttering a forged instrument.

In October, deputies responded to the Carson Valley Inn in reference to a previously fraudulent suspect on the property. On scene the reporting party told deputies Thompson had previously possessed a fraudulent check and she had been monitoring him on the property. Officers contacted Thompson who said he didn't know the check was fraudulent.

According to reports, deputies noticed Thompson had bulges in his pockets. Deputies asked what was in his pockets and he emptied them. There were several hypodermic needles that Thompson said belonged to his friend, 3 grams of methamphetamine and a fraudulent check.

Thompson was arrested and will be sentenced Feb. 20.

A Carson City man admitted to violating his probation by leaving his recovery center, claiming he would not return and traveling out of state to Oregon.

Christian A. Fletcher, 49, was sentenced to 12-30 months in prison. He was originally arrested in March on suspicion of being intoxicated on the highway, resisting an officer and spitting on deputies.

In March, deputies responded to a call about an intoxicated subject causing a disturbance.

On scene deputies witnessed Fletcher walking his bicycle on the highway, allegedly swerving dramatically back and forth. Fletcher submitted a preliminary breath test of .267 percent.

According to reports, Fletcher was yelling and cursing at deputies as they placed him under arrest.

He allegedly continued to yell and scream during the intake search. He also spit in an officer's face.

Fletcher was on probation when he committed the violations.

A South Lake Tahoe man admitted to cashing a fraudulent check of $325 and is facing up to 48 months in prison.

Mario A. Amial, 28, was arrested on charges of uttering a forged instrument.

Deputies were notified in November by the victim who told officers he had a check stolen from his vehicle that was later cashed at U.S. Bank. The victim said his vehicle was broken into at the Hard Rock Casino parking garage. He noticed a bag missing and later found it in a trash can in the parking garage.

Deputies obtained video surveillance of the ATM deposit transaction that showed Amial cashing the check. There was no evidence he committed the burglary.

He will be sentenced on Feb. 6.