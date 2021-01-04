Two in custody in pursuit through Mason, Smith valleys

Two suspects were taken into custody on Monday morning in connection with a vehicle pursuit through Mason and Smith valleys on Sunday.

Lyon Couty deputies reported arresting the pair 8 a.m. on Pinion Drive in Smith Valley.

The pursuit up led through Wilson Canon between the two valleys and reportedly involved a vehicle stolen in Silver Springs.

The occupants of the vehicle bailed out near Day Lane in Smith Valley where a shelter in place order was issued.

They reportedly broke into a home in the Pinion area. The subjects immediately surrendered to deputies without incident and no longer remain a threat to the public.

Anyone who may have had their property damaged or broken into, should call the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office (775-463-6620).