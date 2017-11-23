Two Gardnerville men arrested on DUI charges

A Gardnerville man was arrested Monday for driving under the influence and driving with a revoked license.

At 5:41 p.m. deputies were advised a crash had occurred on Waterloo Lane in Gardnerville. On scene, officers contacted the driver who said he crashed due to a mechanical problem with his vehicle.

Deputies checked with dispatch and found the man had his license revoked due to a prior driving under the influence charge. Deputies conducted standardized field sobriety tests and the man allegedly showed impairment.

The 40-year-old man admitted to sniffing canned duster while driving, to explain the impairment. Three cans were recovered from the vehicle. One can was empty, one was partially full and the other was a full can.

The man was arrested on the misdemeanor charges. His bail is set at $2,381.

A Minden man was arrested for driving under the influence and no tail lights.

Officers arrested the 53-year-old man after they conducted a traffic stop on a Ford pickup traveling north on Highway 395 with no tail lights. According to reports, officers could smell alcohol coming from the car. They conducted field sobriety tests and the man showed signs of impairment.

His bail is set at $1,602.

A man believed to be suicidal led deputies on a brief chase through Gardnerville-Minden on Tuesday night. At about 6:50 p.m., he was driving 60 mph down the center lane of Highway 395. Deputies backed off the pursuit, and he was last seen southbound on Highway 88.