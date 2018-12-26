Two found slumped over in running pickup taken in on drug charges

Two people, who were found slumped over in a running pickup truck at a Minden convenience store, were taken into custody early Saturday morning on multiple drug charges.

A deputy walking near the Maverik spotted a silver Toyota with both the driver and passenger apparently asleep shortly after midnight.

When the deputy looked in there was a piece of foil with a brown residue on it inside the vehicle.

According to court documents, after being roused containers with methamphetamine and heroin fell out of the pickup as the occupants opened the doors.

Gardnerville Ranchos resident George A. Best, 36, and Carson City resident Heather M. Riley, 36, were taken into custody.

Best faces a felony charge of trafficking in connection with the discovery of 10 grams of heroin in the vehicle. He was also booked on multiple counts of possession of paraphernalia.

Recommended Stories For You

Riley faces a felony count of possession of a controlled substance.

Best posted $25,000 bail and was released from custody. He is scheduled to return Feb. 25.

Riley appeared in East Fork Justice Court on Monday morning.