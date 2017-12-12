Two arrested on suspicion of felony domestic battery charges

A Gardnerville man was arrested on a felony domestic battery charge after he allegedly strangled a woman.

Paul R. Schat, 51, was arrested Friday after officers responded to the 1800 block of Sterling Ranch Drive on reports of a domestic battery.

On scene, the victim told officers she and Schat had been in an argument when he pushed her to the ground in the bathroom. He allegedly hit her in the upper left side of her torso and then proceeded to push her into the bathtub. According to reports, Schat continued to push and shove the victim throughout the home. He then pinned her to the wall and had his hand around her neck, allegedly choking her.

According to reports, officers saw redness on the victim's neck.

His bail is set at $10,000.

A Carson City man was arrested on suspicion of domestic battery and assault with a deadly weapon.

Joaquin C. Romero, 25, was arrested Friday after officers responded to a domestic in progress call to the 900 block of Ranchview Circle.

On scene, deputies made contact with the victim who told them Romero allegedly chased him around his home with a large beer mug, attempting to strike him. Romero allegedly struck the victim twice with his hand and once with the mug, causing a laceration on the victim.

His bail is set at $30,006.

A Gardnerville woman was arrested on suspicion of domestic battery, child abuse, endangerment and neglect and destruction of property.

The 24-year-old was arrested after deputies responded to the 1300 block of Village Way on a burglary in progress call. On scene, the reporting party told officers the woman forced her way into his residence and battered him.

The victim said she was banging on his door and when he didn't answer, she allegedly threw a rock at a window, breaking it. The victim then opened the door and the woman forced her way into the residence. She then allegedly hit the victim in the face.

Deputies contacted the woman who told them she left the former couple's 5-year-old son alone in a hotel room when she went to the victim's home. The woman told deputies the incident occurred because she heard a woman's voice inside the residence.

Her bail is set at $8,009.

A Gardnerville man was arrested on a domestic battery on Sunday.

Last month deputies were dispatched to the Village Motel in reference to a domestic dispute. On scene, the reporting party said her daughter and her boyfriend got into a physical altercation in the motel parking lot.

The man allegedly was punching the victim in the chest and stomach and was yelling. The manager intervened.

The manager told officers she believed both the victim and the man were on methamphetamine.

His bail is set at $5,000.

A South Lake Tahoe man was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and possession of a dangerous drug without a prescription.

The 47-year-old man was arrested after officers were dispatched to the Walmart parking lot in reference to a vehicle crash.

On scene, witnesses told officers the driver had crashed three times. Officers located an unmarked bottle of Xanax in the man's vehicle.

His bail is set at $5,506.

A Gardnerville woman was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, driving on the right side of the road, suspended registration and driving with a suspended license.

The 27-year-old woman was arrested during a traffic stop when officers witnessed her driving left of center and at high speed on Tillman Lane. The woman admitted to having consumed alcohol before getting into her car. She had a blood alcohol level of .221 percent.

Her bail is set at $3,276.