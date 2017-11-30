Two arrested on child endangerment charges

A Beaumont, Calif., man was arrested after deputies found him laying on top of two small children and a woman saying he was saving them from aliens.

Jason W. Beeman, 32, was arrested on suspicion of trafficking cocaine and child abuse, endangerment and neglect after officers were dispatched to Carson Valley Inn in reference to a possible domestic battery. On scene, officers observed Beeman laying on top of two small children, held by a woman who had her legs wrapped around Beeman. According to reports, Beeman was sweating despite the 33-degree weather.

Beeman separated himself from the children to talk to officers. He told them he had to stop the children and woman from being levitated away by aliens. He said the group got food from CVI and were in the parking lot when the children and woman started to levitate. The woman corroborated Beeman's statement saying that he was, in fact, saving the children.

According to reports the children were shivering and not dressed for cold weather. The woman said they belonged to her sister who entrusted them with her. The children's mother was called and arrived on scene.

Beeman admitted to smoking marijuana earlier that day, but denied any other drug use. Both Beeman and the woman were arrested on suspicion of child endangerment due to exposing them to extreme weather.

Officers searched Beeman and allegedly found a plastic bag containing cocaine that weighed over 14.3 grams. He was arrested for trafficking cocaine.

His bail is set at $27,506. The woman's bail is set at $2,503.

A Gardnerville woman was affested on suspicion of driving under the influence and reckless driving after she crashed her vehicle into a power pole.

Officers were dispatched to Pinenut Court in Gardnerville in regard to a single vehicle traffic accident. On scene, officers saw a red Ford Focus crushed against an NV Energy power pole. They made contact with the driver who said she was driving too fast and lost control of the vehicle.

According to reports the woman smelled of alcohol and admitted to having one alcoholic beverage an hour prior to the accident. The woman had a breath alcohol concentration of .106. She was also arrested on suspicion of reckless driving due to the fact that she had to drive over a large dirt area to crash into the pole.

Her bail is set at $2,243.