Two admit to trafficking, selling controlled substances

An Inyokern, Calif., woman faces up to 15 years in prison after admitting to trafficking methamphetamine on Monday.

Tricia A. Turria, 24, was arrested November 2016 in Minden after delivering a half-pound of methamphetamine in a $2,900 deal, according to court documents.

A March trial was vacated as a result of her plea, and her sentencing set for April 23.

A South Lake Tahoe man admitted to possessing heroin with intent to sell.

James A. Hernandez, 30, was arrested on charges of possession of a controlled substance, sale of a controlled substance, trafficking a controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, possession of a hypodermic needle and failure to appear.

In October last year, deputies contacted Hernandez in front of the Mont Bleu Casino in Stateline. Hernandez had a warrant for his arrest out of Tahoe Township Justice Court. After placing Hernandez under arrest, deputies located more than 10 ounces of marijuana, 5.5 grams of heroin in individual bags, scales with residue, empty bags, five cell phones, a methamphetamine pipe with residue and hypodermic devices.

Recommended Stories For You

He is facing up to four years in prison. He will be sentenced March 19.