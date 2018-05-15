Trouble staying awake results in drug arrest

A Gardnerville Ranchos woman was taken into custody after medics responded to a report of an unconscious woman in a car at a Minden fast food restaurant.

A witness said Rachel Kristine Zacharaias, 33, was behind the wheel of her car when she appeared to fall asleep 8 p.m. Thursday.

She started awake when the car rolled into the curb. She then put the car in reverse and nearly fell asleep again.

Deputies allegedly found heroin and suboxone in her purse. She was booked for possession of a controlled substance.

She appeared in East Fork Justice Court where she was ordered to return to court today and attorney Maria Pence was appointed to represent her.

Zacharaias is on probation out of South Lake Tahoe where she was convicted of burglary in August 2016.

She also has a conviction for a hit and run involving a couple of vehicles in the Gardnerville Ranchos.

A Carson City man is scheduled to appear in East Fork Justice Court today in connection with a car theft.

Anthony Chappa, 30, was arrested 10 p.m. May 9 after a deputy stopped a Toyota sedan for not having a license plate light.

A check on the plates revealed the vehicle was reported stolen.

Chappa was ordered from the vehicle at gunpoint without information. A prescription bottle in someone else's name was found in the vehicle.

A Markleeville man was released on his own recognizance after he was arrested on suspicion of possession of controlled substance.

Jeromy J. Doran, 30, was stopped in Minden. He didn't have a valid license. When his vehicle was searched, deputies found what they suspect was methamphetamine and cyclobenzaprine.